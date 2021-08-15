Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Talbot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Sussex, southwestern Kent, eastern Talbot and southern Caroline Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 1001 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Andrewsville to near Tanyard to near Copperville. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Easton, Seaford, Denton, Federalsburg, Bridgeville, Preston, Tanyard, Harmony, Smithville, Agner, Matthews, Choptank, Hambleton, Griffin, Windyhill, Cordova, Blades and Greenwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
