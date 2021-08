Hunter Brown Emerging As Top Pitching Prospect in 2021. The Astros system was ranked as one of the worst in baseball by many coming into the 2021 season. This ranking seemed low given the talent in the system. Now late in the summer of 2021, the Astros have emerged possibly 4-5 top 100 prospects and will definitely be higher than the pre-season rankings. One of those prospects emerging as a top 100 player is Astros pitching prospect Hunter Brown. Brown has had a great 2021 season but the journey has been an interesting one for him.