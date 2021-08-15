Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Prepares for $3500 Resistance

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ethereum price prediction is getting ready to cross above the upper boundary of the channel after a rapid retracement. ETH/USD is currently recovering above the opening price of $3266 and it is likely to climb above $3500 soon. Meanwhile, the Ethereum price has been trading above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages for the past few days as bulls continue to dominate the market. However, the monthly high remains at $3333 with the nearest support level located below the 9-day moving average at $3000.

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Moving Average#Ethereum Price Prediction#Eth Usd#Ma#Etoro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ethereum Price Reaches $3,228.67 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $378.41 billion and approximately $17.05 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $3,228.67 or 0.06610902 BTC on popular exchanges.
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Dogecoin Price Dips 2.3% to $0.317 – Where to Buy DOGE Dip

Bitcoin is heading the crypto charts, given that it is almost touching $50K. However, this uptrend has not prevented altcoins from stagnation or dips. Dogecoin has failed to create any new highs in the past day, and instead, it has dipped to significantly low levels. Despite these dips, the bullish sentiment is still at play.
Stocksambcrypto.com

After gold, can Bitcoin take on the stock market

Bitcoin has emerged as the optimum store of value in today’s world. In this digital era, everyone wishes to own some form of a digital asset. To what extent this is reflected in investor behavior, is worth exploring. It is well-known that in terms of portfolio construction, the 60/40 allocation...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Price Trades Undervalued $200

LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The daily chart shows that the LTC/USD price trades undervalued $200 over a couple of trading days’ sessions. It appears that a resistant trading line exists close below the point as the crypto market has been finding it difficult to breach past to the north. Presently, the Stochastic Oscillators have crossed the lines northbound between the ranges of 20 and 40, seemingly indicating a promissory posture that some degrees of upward pressures are imminent. The 14-day SMA trend-line has moved northward to touch the 50-day SMA trend-line from beneath. That also indicates that some buying forces are still somewhat prevailing in the market.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC ready to retest the $49,000 range

Bitcoin price analysis reveals a bullish momentum building on the chart. Bitcoin price finds strong support at the $48,350 mark. Bitcoin to retest strong resistance if the current pattern completes. Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is now headed into another bullish momentum to retest the $49,000...
Marketscryptonews.com

Fiat-to-Crypto Versus Crypto-to-Crypto: How Should You Trade?

As the crypto markets continue on their bullish course, astute traders are taking advantage of market movements to generate crypto trading profits. But what is the best way to trade crypto?. Join us as we explore the fundamentals of fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-crypto trading – and discuss which one may be...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum, IOTA, BitTorrent Price Analysis: 21 August

Bitcoin’s climb above $48K spurred buying in the broader market but did not lead to a blowout. Ethereum consolidated between $3290.27 and $2977.68. IOTA, on the other hand, jumped 5.1% while eyeing its next resistance at $1.11. Further, with sustained higher highs, BitTorrent could topple over the $0.0046 resistance level.
Denver, COmoneycrashers.com

NinjaTrader Review – The Ideal Platform for Active Technical Traders?

Financial market traders are always looking for a way to get a leg up on the competition in the stock market, whether that be better charting capabilities, more technical indicators, or faster ways to place trades. Founded in 2003 with its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, NinjaTrader is an online trading...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why Bitcoin’s breakout towards $50k is all but confirmed

Bitcoin‘s price action has been exciting enough to keep traders and investors on the edge of their seats over the last few weeks. After oscillating close to $45k for two days in a row, the crypto finally retested and breached the $48k level. In fact, at press time, BTC was trading just under $49,000 on the charts.k.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Polygon Price Jumps 12.4% to $1.68 – Where to Buy MATIC

The demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) services has reached a peak this year. While Ethereum is battling high gas fees and slow transactions, other more scalable networks have sprouted to give DeFi developers the scalability they desire. Polygon is a scalable DeFi network that also doubles as one of Ethereum’s greatest competitors.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Chainlink, Sushiswap, Filecoin Price Analysis: 21 August

The altcoin market did not register bullish momentum, on an immediate basis, just as the broader crypto market gained strength. Chainlink recorded a 7% gain, while, Sushiwap traded sideways. Lastly, Filecoin rose by 2.8% and it could attempt to retest the $75.56 resistance mark. Chainlink (LINK) LINK appreciated 7% over...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

SAFEMOON Price at $0.00000186 after 15.2% Gains – How to Buy SAFEMOON

Meme coins have greatly benefited from the recent crypto market rebound. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and safemoon have all been heading to the moon and are striving to create new all-time highs. Safemoon has made double-digit gains in the past 24 hours, and it is currently among the best gainers in the crypto market.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Long-Term Returns August 2021 Week 3

Following a two-day slump, markets are back in greens. As the bulls return, savvy investors are on the lookout for the best cryptocurrency to buy. Many expect this rally to continue into the next week, and it will be good to get your strategy straightened out as you go forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy