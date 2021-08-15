Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Prepares for $3500 Resistance

LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The daily chart shows that the LTC/USD price trades undervalued $200 over a couple of trading days’ sessions. It appears that a resistant trading line exists close below the point as the crypto market has been finding it difficult to breach past to the north. Presently, the Stochastic Oscillators have crossed the lines northbound between the ranges of 20 and 40, seemingly indicating a promissory posture that some degrees of upward pressures are imminent. The 14-day SMA trend-line has moved northward to touch the 50-day SMA trend-line from beneath. That also indicates that some buying forces are still somewhat prevailing in the market.