Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Prepares for $3500 Resistance
The Ethereum price prediction is getting ready to cross above the upper boundary of the channel after a rapid retracement. ETH/USD is currently recovering above the opening price of $3266 and it is likely to climb above $3500 soon. Meanwhile, the Ethereum price has been trading above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages for the past few days as bulls continue to dominate the market. However, the monthly high remains at $3333 with the nearest support level located below the 9-day moving average at $3000.insidebitcoins.com
Comments / 0