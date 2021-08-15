Cancel
The Real Reason Nicolas Cage And Lisa Marie Presley Got Divorced

By Wilmie Klop
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cast your mind back to 2002: George W. Bush was president, skinny scarves were the height of fashion, and Nicolas Cage tied the knot with none other than Lisa Marie Presley. Don't feel too bad if you can't quite recall that last one — the marriage only lasted 107 days, per Time. While this might seem like standard Hollywood whirlwind romance fodder, this relationship had a few odd twists and turns that make for truly fascinating stuff.

