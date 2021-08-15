The Real Reason Nicolas Cage And Lisa Marie Presley Got Divorced

Tom Jolliffe looks at the eclectic work of Nic Cage and his recent resurgence. Is there anyone more interesting to watch right now?. Nicolas Cage started his career in earnest. He progressed through a series of bit player roles, initially as Nicolas Coppola. A few of these roles, in Rumble Fish, Peggy Sue Got Married and The Cotton Club, would bring with them suggestions of nepotism. Director Francis Ford Coppola offering his nephew a leg up in the aforementioned. From the beginning of his career, Cage was on the back foot (his new stage name would act as an attempt to step out of the family name and try to make it on his own terms). In 1987 he’d play lead in a quirky comedy from the Coen brothers, Raising Arizona. The young creatives, not quite on top, but heading the right way, saw something in Cage that perfectly fit their comical sensibilities.