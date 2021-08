The 2021/22 Premier League season has only just begun, and the two biggest clubs in London, Chelsea and Arsenal, appear to be heading in dramatically different directions. Chelsea, on the back of a commanding victory over Crystal Palace last Saturday, is arguably the hottest team in world football at the moment. Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a not-so-shocking defeat at Brentford to begin the new campaign, which has sent the fanbase into a state of panic.