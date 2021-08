Detmers is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, the Associated Press reports. The Angels' top pitching prospect will get a chance to redeem himself after he labored during his big-league debut last weekend versus Oakland. The 22-year-old southpaw lasted 4.1 innings in the start, giving up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two. After posting a massive 15.9 K/9 between stops at Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake prior to his call-up, Detmers possesses the kind of upside that makes him worthy of a speculative pickup in leagues where he's available, though he may need to deliver a solid outing Sunday to ensure he receives further turns through the Halos' six-man rotation.