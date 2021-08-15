Survey team to visit New Summerfield

In order to assist New Summerfield in securing grant funding for infrastructure improvements and community development, representatives of GrantWorks, Inc. will be in the community performing a survey of area residents. Mayor Jane Barrow requests the community’s cooperation with the Grantworks survey team so that necessary information for a Community Development Block Grant through the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Members of the survey team are Garrett Hines, Will Hernandez and Kirk Dibbens; although the exact dates of their visit are not yet known.

These men are representing GrantWorks, Inc. and New Summerfield. Residents may request formal identification from them. They will also have magnets on their vehicles.

The team will be knocking on doors between the hours of 9:30 a.m. until just before sunset. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the team will wear face masks and sanitize frequently.

The survey will request information regarding household size and income as well as the ethnicity of those in the residence.

The team will not enter gates or lots that have “No Trespassing” signs without permission from the resident.

Once the data has been gathered from the benefiting households, the results will be tabulated for the grant application.

For questions, residents can call City Secretary Casey Davis at 903-726-3651, option 3.

If after hours or on the weekend, residents may contact Mayor Jane Barrow at 903-721-3511 to verify the survey team.