Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Summerfield, TX

Survey team to visit New Summerfield

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySRNj_0bSaBTQ600

In order to assist New Summerfield in securing grant funding for infrastructure improvements and community development, representatives of GrantWorks, Inc. will be in the community performing a survey of area residents. Mayor Jane Barrow requests the community’s cooperation with the Grantworks survey team so that necessary information for a Community Development Block Grant through the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Members of the survey team are Garrett Hines, Will Hernandez and Kirk Dibbens; although the exact dates of their visit are not yet known.

These men are representing GrantWorks, Inc. and New Summerfield. Residents may request formal identification from them. They will also have magnets on their vehicles.

The team will be knocking on doors between the hours of 9:30 a.m. until just before sunset. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the team will wear face masks and sanitize frequently.

The survey will request information regarding household size and income as well as the ethnicity of those in the residence.

The team will not enter gates or lots that have “No Trespassing” signs without permission from the resident.

Once the data has been gathered from the benefiting households, the results will be tabulated for the grant application.

For questions, residents can call City Secretary Casey Davis at 903-726-3651, option 3.

If after hours or on the weekend, residents may contact Mayor Jane Barrow at 903-721-3511 to verify the survey team.

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
870
Followers
115
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
New Summerfield, TX
Government
City
New Summerfield, TX
City
Sunset, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Face Masks#Grantworks Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy