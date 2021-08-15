Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

H.E.R. Thrills Hollywood Bowl Crowds With and Without LA Phil's Strings Attached: Concert Review

By Chris Willman
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You know I won an Oscar, right?” H.E.R. asked at the Hollywood Bowl — reminding the audience that however blessed she was to be selling out two nights at the nation’s most storied venue, and anxious at the idea of performing with Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Philharmonic, this was just not going to be the highlight of her year. That would be her Academy Award win, at 23 (she’s since turned 24), for “I Will Fight for You,” a song that in this setting lacked the beret-wearing army of dancers who joined her in performance on the Oscar pre-show telecast, replaced by a partially mask-wearing brigade of string and horn accompanists there to help fight the power, as it were. The orchestral assist provided all that you hoped it would, making her “Judas and the Black Messiah” theme song sound even more cinematic than it did in cinemas.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
H.e.r.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Soul Music#Thrills#The L A Philharmonic#Academy Award#Variety H E R#The La Phil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicBillboard

Jennifer Hudson Brings Live Music Back to the Apollo With Stunning Aretha Franklin Tribute

Midway through her Thursday (Aug. 19) night performance at the Apollo Theater, Jennifer Hudson gave a peek into her pre-show thought process. "I said to myself, 'I wonder what it was like when Mariah [Carey] played the Apollo,'" Hudson mused as she walked across the iconic Harlem venue's stage in a billowing, vibrant pink dress. "'I wonder what it was like when Aretha Franklin played the Apollo.' Then I said to myself, 'Wait a minute Jennifer—it's your turn.'"
Vallejo, CAL.A. Weekly

The L.A. Phil and H.E.R.

The L.A. Phil and H.E.R.: Vallejo, CA, R&B star H.E.R. (real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) released her debut studio full-lengther Back of My Mind in June. She also had a song in the film Judas and the Black Messiah, and she featured in Netflix’s We the People series. Her star has been on the rise, and the buzz is now fever-pitch.
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA Phil Requires Full Vaccination at Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Monday it will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for all audience members, staff and artists at LA Phil-presented concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Performances begin Oct. 9. Masks will also be mandated, per guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of...
MusicPopMatters

Nina Simone Thrilled the Jazz Festival Crowds on ‘The Montreux Years’

Despite having such a revered legacy, Nina Simone‘s career got off to a rough start, and things never got much easier for her. After being denied the opportunity to study classical piano at the Curtis Institute of Music due to race, her civil rights anthem “Mississippi Goddamn” got her blackballed in certain quarters of the music industry. She took a sabbatical in Barbados for a time, only to find that there was a warrant out for her arrest due to unpaid taxes (she was withholding payment out of protest against America’s involvement in Vietnam). On stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival, she solemnly told the crowd, “I have decided I will do no more jazz festivals. I will sing for you and share with you a few moments. After which I shall graduate to a higher class, I hope, and I hope you will come with me.”
Musicmusicconnection.com

Reggae Night XIX at the Hollywood Bowl

The night was live, as a sold-out crowd was amped for Jamaican music at the historic, award-winning Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, CA. Over 15,000 attendees jammed out with positive vibes when the show kicked off with the Wailing Souls, followed by the magnificent Ziggy Marley and his band. The Wailing...
MusicMiami Herald

Reviews: Ledisi honors Nina Simone; Michael Jackson’s brother, Tito, dips into blues; Julian Lage’s 6-string album gem

Ledisi, "Ledisi Sings Nina" (BMG) It took 14 years and 13 nominations before New Orleans-born vocal fireball Ledisi finally won her first Grammy Award earlier this year. Her Best Traditional R&B Performance victory for "Anything But You" was long overdue Grammy recognition for the vibrant singer. Ledisi's talent and versatility have been a matter of record since her audacious solo debut album, "Soulsinger," was released in 2000.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

St. Vincent at the Hollywood Bowl on September 24th

St. Vincent is a singer-songwriter known for her visual performances and genre-bending music. St. Vincent is often referred to as a one-woman band as her clever music composition has swept the nation. The Grammy award-winning artist has kept busy during this quarantine with countless collaborations and the release of her seventh studio album Daddy’s Home. This fall, St. Vincent will be going on her Daddy’s Home Tour which includes only one stop in Los Angeles.
Musicaudacy.com

Vote now for 'Opening Act' with Audacy at the Hollywood Bowl

Every artist or group needs one big break, and this is your chance to make it happen for them!. Someone will be the OPENING ACT at Audacy's We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in front of 18,000 fans and take home $10,000 to launch their music career. But it's up to you!
MusicL.A. Weekly

From H.E.R. to Dirty Honey — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From H.E.R. to Dirty Honey: The sixty-seventh LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Le Youth, punk from the Muslims, rock from Cheap Trick and Dirty Honey, R&B from Janice and H.E.R., and so much more. Find...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Dave Koz and the Summer Horns at the Hollywood Bowl

Dave Koz and the Summer Horns played the Hollywood Bowl Sunday night, August 8th 2021 with a very special guest legendary funk/soul band Tower Of Power. Koz puts on an annual Smooth Summer Jazz show at the Hollywood Bowl and always brings the best of the best musicians. The almighty...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Santana and Rob Thomas Perform 'Smooth', 'Move' at NYC 'Homecoming' Concert

At Saturday’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, Santana and Rob Thomas teamed up to debut their new single “Move” just three days following its release. The Central Park set also paid homage to their past as the duo delivered a groove-filled performance of their 1999 mega-hit “Smooth” to a crowd of roughly 60,000 attendees. Rapper-singer Wyclef Jean also joined Santana for the 2001 R&B fusion hit “Maria Maria.”
Musichypebeast.com

Erykah Badu Announces Hollywood Bowl Concert With Steve Lacy and Dos Negros

Erykah Badu is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this October. The revered artist shared the details of the show on social media and named Dos Negros and The Internet‘s Steve Lacy as special guests. “LIVE FROM BADUBOTRON US TOUR PT 1,” she wrote on Instagram. Badu’s announcement arrives just shortly after she revealed that she will be hitting the road this year, kicking off the tour at the 2021 Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas, Texas on September 3. She will then stop by areas like Atlantic City, New York City, Sugar Land, Indianapolis, Phoenix and San Diego before the final October 30 show in Atlanta. She will also be making a few festival appearances, including Lights On Festival in Concord and both Austin City Limits weekends.
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Joy Oladokun: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Clad in a denim jacket, Joy Oladokun...
MusicL.A. Weekly

Mariachi USA Returns at the Hollywood Bowl

Mariachi USA Returns at the Hollywood Bowl: Impressively, Mariachi USA is the longest running paid Latin music event in the United States. It took a year off in 2020 for obvious reasons, but it’s taking place at the Hollywood Bowl this week for the 32nd time. The lineup features the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform ‘Nessun Dorma’ at NYC ‘Homecoming’ Concert

Jennifer Hudson delivered a striking performance of the aria “Nessun Dorma” at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert. New York’s ‘Homecoming’ Show: An All-Star Concert Becomes a Pandemic Metaphor Joined by the New York Philharmonic, the Respect star belted the Giacomo Puccini opera tune to an audience of 60,000 people in Central Park. It was notably the same classical piece Aretha Franklin had performed at the Grammys in 1998. Jennifer Hudson singing nessun dorma just made me cry #WeLoveNYCConcert pic.twitter.com/Y27WFh1nqn — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) August 21, 2021 On August 19th, Franklin performed the track as an encore at a special show at The Apollo in New...
Los Angeles, CAlaconfidentialmag.com

See the Full Remaining Lineup for the Hollywood Bowl 2021 Season

The autumn equinox may be just about a month away, but warm weather isn’t going anywhere just yet, and neither is your opportunity to catch a show at the Hollywood Bowl. The iconic Los Angeles venue is open during our prime weather months and because we are lucky enough to reside in a temperate climate, that means audiences can enjoy shows through the beginning of November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy