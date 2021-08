Pitching? Logan Webb can do that - he’s faring as well, if not better, than anyone else in the Giants rotation. Hitting? Apparently he can do that, too. Always enthusiastic swinging the bat be it in a game or in batting practice, Webb came just a foot or two shy of a grand slam Thursday at Oracle Park and settled for a two-run single off the wall in dead center. That paired nicely with Webb’s six shutout innings against the Rockies in San Francisco’s 7-0 victory, which pushed the Giants’ lead in the NL West to five games over the Dodgers.