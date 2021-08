Hello and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter. Here are our top stories of the week:. Inside Reach 871, the C-17 flight that rescued 640 Afghans from the Taliban. In an exclusive report, Tara Copp and Marcus Weisgerber detail how the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command crew “made the decision to go,” taking off with hundreds of panicked Afghans who’d pulled themselves aboard their Globemaster at Kabul airport. See the dramatic photo of the rescue, here: