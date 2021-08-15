Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Book review: ‘Micro Food Gardening’ has tips to growing fruits and vegetables in tiny spaces

By Sally Peterson
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Micro Food Gardening: Project Plans and Plants for Growing Fruits and Veggies in Tiny Spaces” by Jen McGuinness ($26.99, Cool Springs Press): The value of growing bite-size edibles in spots as small as a windowsill is presented at the start of McGuinness’ thoughtful, 176-page guide: With more families living in cities and Earth’s population continuing to expand, space will become even more precious and micro gardening with mini plants can aid our challenge.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
56K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Outdoor Gardening#Nutrition#Gardeners#Micro Food Gardening#Cool Springs Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
GardeningPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get rid of fruit flies fast

Fruit flies are notoriously difficult to get rid of. It seems if you spot one hovering around your kitchen, the next day there’s dozens or more. That’s because fruit flies can actually lay up to 500 eggs, which hatch in as little as 24 hours. So, if you notice a...
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
GardeningTree Hugger

Growing Lilac in Your Backyard: Plant Care Tips

Lilacs are such a bright spot in spring, serving as a reminder to us that warmer days are ahead. If you are approaching a garden or neighborhood with blooming lilacs, you’re sure to smell them before you see them. The tiny flower clusters pack a powerful and sweet punch of fragrance that can fill a yard or room, even if you only have a single cut flower.
GardeningRomesentinel.com

How to deadhead your plants

Deadheading is a gardening term that defines the process of removing faded or dead flowers from plants. By taking off faded flowers, you beautify the landscape and keep plants blooming longer. Reasons. for deadheading. You can question why deadheading needs to be done; after all, plants in nature do just...
GardeningPosted by
PennLive.com

This little bulb is one of the most fragrant plants of all: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Tuberose is a frost-tender small bulb (technically a rhizome) that blooms for a few weeks in August and September with some of the most fragrant flowers of any plant. Flowers are white (with a pink version) and trumpet-shaped while the foliage is green and grass-like.
Agriculturegopresstimes.com

Fungi can plague garden tomato plants

BROWN COUNTY – Have you ever had brown spots on the lower leaves of your tomato plants causing the leaves to turn yellow and die? Well, you are not the only one. There are two common diseases tomatoes can get which cause concern for gardeners, resulting in many calls to the Horticulture Help Desk.
GardeningThe Post and Courier

Gardening: What to plant under trees

My backyard has trees, lots of large, established trees that were there long before my house was built. The largest one is an evergreen laurel oak with an impressive diameter of 116 inches at breast height, which generally means about 4 feet above the ground. A sweetgum and a pignut hickory anchor the other side of the backyard. In addition to the native trees, a southern magnolia, a mature "Natchez" crepe myrtle and a struggling "October Glory" red maple share the space.
GardeningTelegraph

Gardening in August: What to plant and tidy in your garden this month

August offers the best of both worlds for gardeners nationwide: verdant salad leaves and tomatoes are ripe for the picking, along with early autumn fruit including blackberries, mulberries and plums. One day might offer scorching heat; while another you'll be reaching for the long-forgotten cardigan. Take a look at my guide below for some pointers on what to do in the garden this month. You'll be surprised at how much there is to be done.
AgricultureHickory Daily Record

Column: Be it fruit or vegetable, tomatoes are tasty and good for you

I used to lament to my girlfriends how the only vegetables I could get my son to eat were french fries and the tomatoes in spaghetti sauce, thus, causing my son to inform me that a tomato is technically a fruit. To this day, the kid can’t resist sparring with me. Well, seeing how I am overrun with tomatoes from the garden, I’ll take on my son’s argument.
Gardeningseattlepi.com

6 Great-smelling plants you can grow inside your home

Our ability to smell is glorious, yet severely under-appreciated. It plays fifth fiddle to the other “rock star” senses, earning our attention only when the ham goes bad... or whenever junior poops his pants. At least I used to think so, until a day some three years back when I...
Ascension Parish, LApelicanpostonline.com

LSUAg’s Fall Vegetable Gardens for Small Spaces at APL Galvez (9/7-space limited)

Learn how to grow a bountiful small fall vegetable garden in small spaces. Explore types of small gardens including container and edibles in the landscape with Janis Poche, Advance Master Gardener. Discover types of space saving vegetables that produce plenty without taking up space. The rewards are more healthy wholesome vegetables with less work. Fall Vegetable Gardens for Small Spaces will take place on Tuesday, September 7 at 6:30pm at Ascension Parish Library in Galvez.
GardeningPosted by
FIRST For Women

How to Easily and Carefully Repot a Pot Houseplant

If your fiddle leaf fig has outgrown its pot (lucky you!) you may be wondering how to repot a houseplant without disturbing its growth. First, don’t be too worried about hurting your plants: they’re stronger than you think! Second, if you don’t repot your plants as they require, it can actually stunt their growth as their roots become too tightly bound. To successfully repot a houseplant, follow our simple how-to guide and be prepared to get your hands dirty!
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

20 Plants You Can Grow From Cuttings – And How to Do It

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. When it comes to gardening, you might be surprised by how easy and cost-effective growing your own plants can be. It’s never been easier than now with a wide variety of cuttings available at most stores that cater specifically for plant lovers!
GardeningArkansas Online

Mystery plants: yellow passionvine and more

Yellow passionvine – Passiflora lutea is a native vine that can me more than aggressive. It doesn’t produce the large showy flowers of its sister Passionflower Passiflora incarnata. – but if you look closely, the flowers resemble the larger one but in miniature. and it is a greenish yellow color....
Agriculturecoastalillustrated.com

Island tomatoes … growing veggies on an island is no easy task

Mother Nature makes growing great veggies on our coastal barrier island a challenge. If I were to tell you the past 10 years of organic gardening has made me the guru of veggie growers, I’d be lying. A more honest response would be to say I have struggled with:. •...
Gardeningkiowacountysignal.com

Master Gardener: Lawncare, plant watering and bag worms are hot topics this summer

Normally, a healthy lawn can stay dormant for a good five weeks and still recover. After the five weeks are up, it is important to keep the crown hydrated because if the crown dies, the plant dies. The recommendations differ for a lawn that was overwatered or received so much rain this spring so that it produced a limited root system. Such a lawn may die unless allowed to slowly enter dormancy. This is done by shutting off the water gradually. For example, instead of watering several times a week, wait a week before irrigating. Then don’t water again for two weeks. Thereafter, water every two weeks as described below. Apply about 1/4 inch of water every two weeks to hydrate the crown. This will be enough to hydrate the crown but not enough to encourage weed germination and growth. If you are wondering if the turf is still alive, pull up an individual plant and separate the leaves from the crown. The crown is the area between the leaves and the roots. If it is still hard and not papery and dry, the plant is still alive. When rains and cooler weather arrive, the turf should come out of dormancy. However, we will probably have to deal with weeds that germinate before the turfgrass grows enough to canopy over and provide enough shade to keep weed seeds from sprouting.
GardeningNeshoba Democrat

Gardening has a lot to do with science

Watching my native evening primrose unfurl at dusk should have been soothing to my romantic right brain. But the interwoven dance of flowers, fragrance, and a large, hovering sphinx moth kicked my scientific left brain into overdrive. After acing college plant physiology courses, I thought I was done with krebs...
GardeningNOLA.com

Fall vegetable gardens can go in now; here are some things you can start planting

PLANT NOW: Here’s a list of vegetables that can be planted into your garden in August. Plant transplants of tomato, pepper, eggplant, and in late August, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. Plant seeds of broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, Chinese cabbage, cabbage, collards, mustard, turnips, squash and cucumbers. Plant seeds of bush snap beans and bush lima beans in late August. Sets (small bulbs) of shallots and bunching onions may also be planted this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy