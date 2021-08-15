Cancel
Iron County, WI

Van driver stabbed by passenger in Iron County, WI

 6 days ago

KIMBALL, WI-- A 22-year-old Texas man is in the Iron County, Wisconsin jail for stabbing the driver of a vehicle he was riding in. The county sheriff's office says Saturday morning, a van with several people was eastbound on US-2 near Kimball when an argument broke out between a passenger and the 68-year-old driver. The 22-year-old passenger produced a knife and stabbed the other man in the neck area. The driver stopped the vehicle and the suspect ran into some woods.

Texas State
Iron County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
