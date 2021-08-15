Van driver stabbed by passenger in Iron County, WI

KIMBALL, WI-- A 22-year-old Texas man is in the Iron County, Wisconsin jail for stabbing the driver of a vehicle he was riding in. The county sheriff’s office says Saturday morning, a van with several people was eastbound on US-2 near Kimball when an argument broke out between a passenger and the 68-year-old driver. The 22-year-old passenger produced a knife and stabbed the other man in the neck area. The driver stopped the vehicle and the suspect ran into some woods.