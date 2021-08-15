Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Knox, Leslie, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Knox; Leslie; Whitley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bell, Knox, southwestern Leslie, Whitley and southeastern Clay Counties through 800 PM EDT At 711 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Erose to Verne. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Verne, Lucky, Dixie, Julip, Nevisdale, Packard, Polly Camp, Gatliff, Louden and Mountain Ash around 715 PM EDT. Pleasant View around 720 PM EDT. Yaden, Suttons Mill and Perkins around 725 PM EDT. Emlyn around 730 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Wofford, Williamsburg, Bon, Rockholds, Plank, Jellico Creek, Goldbug and Botto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH