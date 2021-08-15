Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Montgomery; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Davidson County in central North Carolina Southwestern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Randolph County in central North Carolina Northeastern Stanly County in central North Carolina * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include High Point, Lexington, Albemarle, Troy, Badin Lake, Thomasville, Clemmons, Biscoe, Seagrove, Linwood, Badin, Denton, Robbins, Star, Candor, Richfield, New London, Martha, Pinehaven Marina and Eldorado. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
City
Robbins, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Richfield, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
County
Moore County, NC
City
Lexington, NC
City
Seagrove, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Montgomery County, NC
City
Linwood, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Denton, NC
City
High Point, NC
City
Davidson, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
City
Thomasville, NC
City
Clemmons, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Seagrove Linwood#Star#Eldorado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. activates commercial planes to aid evacuees after Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States will use 18 commercial aircraft to help transport people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, moving them from temporary locations after they have landed from Kabul, the Pentagon said on Sunday. The move highlights the difficulty Washington is having in carrying out...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden grapples with twin crises

President Biden is grappling with an international crisis involving the fall of the Afghan government and a domestic one in the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the resolve and ability of his young presidency. The double crisis has caused some heartburn for Democrats, who have until now, felt as though Biden’s presidency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy