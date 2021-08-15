Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Montgomery, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Montgomery; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Davidson County in central North Carolina Southwestern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Northwestern Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Randolph County in central North Carolina Northeastern Stanly County in central North Carolina * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include High Point, Lexington, Albemarle, Troy, Badin Lake, Thomasville, Clemmons, Biscoe, Seagrove, Linwood, Badin, Denton, Robbins, Star, Candor, Richfield, New London, Martha, Pinehaven Marina and Eldorado. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.