Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catron County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Catron, Cibola by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 17:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Catron; Cibola The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Catron County in west central New Mexico Southwestern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 513 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving to the south and southwest. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Catron and Southwestern Cibola Counties west of Fence Lake and Salt Lake.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cibola County, NM
City
Fence Lake, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Catron County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Northwestern Catron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. activates commercial planes to aid evacuees after Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States will use 18 commercial aircraft to help transport people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, moving them from temporary locations after they have landed from Kabul, the Pentagon said on Sunday. The move highlights the difficulty Washington is having in carrying out...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden grapples with twin crises

President Biden is grappling with an international crisis involving the fall of the Afghan government and a domestic one in the COVID-19 pandemic, testing the resolve and ability of his young presidency. The double crisis has caused some heartburn for Democrats, who have until now, felt as though Biden’s presidency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy