Davie County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Davie, northeastern Iredell and northwestern Rowan Counties through 745 PM EDT At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Lexington to 11 miles west of Salisbury. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mocksville, Bermuda Run, Cooleemee, Cleveland, Fork Church, Advance, Sheffield, Piedmont Research Station, Farmington and Woodleaf. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

