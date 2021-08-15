Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 16:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST The storms in remote western Yavapai County which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

