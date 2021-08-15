Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Arriba County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Rio Arriba, Sandoval by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 17:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Rio Arriba; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 450 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a cluster of thunderstorms moving to the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuba, Jemez Springs, San Ysidro, Fenton Lake State Park, Gallina, Youngsville, Jemez State Monument, Canones, Coyote, La Jara, Canon and Ghost Ranch.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Youngsville, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Rio Arriba County, NM
City
San Ysidro, NM
City
Coyote, NM
City
Jemez Springs, NM
County
Sandoval County, NM
City
La Jara, NM
City
Cuba, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Gallina, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Jemez State Monument#Canones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy