Flood Advisory issued for Rio Arriba, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Rio Arriba; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 450 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a cluster of thunderstorms moving to the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cuba, Jemez Springs, San Ysidro, Fenton Lake State Park, Gallina, Youngsville, Jemez State Monument, Canones, Coyote, La Jara, Canon and Ghost Ranch.