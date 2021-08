Aug. 8—Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel on local trains in Mumbai from August 15 a fortnight after they receive their second dose, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday. Uddhav Thackeray said those who have taken both doses of the vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) 15 days ago will be allowed to travel on these trains. "Mumbai has 19 lakh people who have taken both their doses. They will be allowed to travel by registering themselves through an app," Thackeray said while addressing the citizens of the state on social media.