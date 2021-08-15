Cancel
Police to review firearms practices in light of Plymouth shooting atrocity

Cover picture for the articleA minute’s silence will be held in the city on Monday as the community unites to mourn and reflect on Thursday’s devastating events. Applicants for permission to own a firearm or shotgun will be subject to social media checks in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Government has announced.

