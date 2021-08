Gomber (9-7) took the loss Friday as Colorado fell 5-4 to San Francisco, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings. Gomber started on a sour note by permitting four runs in the first inning, though he only surrendered one more over his next three innings, and he wound up in the loss column when Colorado's ninth-inning rally came up short. The lefty has pitched adequately this season with a 4.09 ERA but he'll need to improve his consistency to become a reliable fantasy option given he's averaging less than 5.1 innings per start.