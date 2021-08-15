Aphrodite statue in groundbreaking Beatles performance goes on sale

Sunday, August 22nd marks the 59th anniversary of the first filmed footage of John, Paul, George, & Ringo performing live together. The band, who had never been professionally filmed live before, were caught on camera at Liverpool's Cavern Club performing two songs, both covers — “Some Other Guy” and “Kansas City/Hey, Hey, Hey” — for the Granada TV show, Know The North. The show was only Ringo Starr's fourth official performance with the band, having joined on August 18th. At the end of the “Some Other Guy” clip, you can clearly hear fans call out for the soon to be forgotten original drummer Pete Best. Author Mark Lewisohn recently revealed that Best actually snuck into the Cavern that day and witnessed the historical performance. Incidentally, the next afternoon — August 23rd, 1962 — John Lennon and Cynthia Powell were married.