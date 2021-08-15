Cancel
Five-star edge Omari Abor announces top six schools

By Griffin McVeigh
 6 days ago
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the country is five-star edge rusher Omari Abor. The Duncanville product has the best schools in the country going after him.

During an Instagram Q&A, Abor was asked what his top three schools were at the moment. He doubled down, releasing his top six. Texas made the cut, alongside Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC.

Abor was in Austin recently, visiting during the BBQ/pool party event at the end of July. Steve Sarkisian will have to battle it out with Texas A&M and USC for his final official visit spot. He used four during the month of June.

Oklahoma being left out is quite a surprise, considering Abor took an official visit to Norman during June. The Sooners were the leaders for quite a while but are now in the backseat.

On the 247Sports composite, Abor is the No. 24 overall player and the No. 2 edge in the country. He ranks as the No. 6 prospect in the Lone Star State. If Texas can begin to chip away at Abor, he would be one of the biggest defensive end prospects in recent history.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

