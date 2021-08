OHIO — Meijer is offering college students a $10 in-store incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there's more work to be done. We're hopeful this incentive makes a difference."