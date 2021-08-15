Song Ji Hyo Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes + Shares Photos Of The Many Cool Cakes She Received

Spider-Man fans are wishing Peter Parker a Happy Birthday today as the Web-Slinger from the MCU celebrates another trip around the sun. Commonly, Spider-Man day is celebrated on August 1st. But, in the comics, a lot of fans say that August 10th is the “real” Spidey day because his first appearance is listed on that date. All of this gained even more steam on social media because of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland’s last adventure in the MCU showed off his passport, which listed the big day as August 10th, 2001. It’s a fun little detail that has exploded into its own day on the web. With all the clamoring for a trailer exploring what the heck is going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s easy to see why the character’s birthday is exploding this year. Still, it’s a good time, and people can dream of what this wild trailer for the multiversal adventure will look like. Until then, grab a slice of cake and check out some of these fun messages down below: