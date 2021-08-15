Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Song Ji Hyo Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes + Shares Photos Of The Many Cool Cakes She Received

By E. Cha
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSong Ji Hyo has expressed her gratitude to her fans for celebrating her birthday!. On August 15, the actress rang in her 40th birthday (by international reckoning), and many of her fans showed love on her special day by sending her gifts, cakes, flowers, and birthday wishes. Sharing photos of...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Song Ji Hyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Happy Birthday#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Madonna shares rare photos of son Rocco on his 21st birthday

Madonna shared some rare photos of her son Rocco over the years in celebration of his 21st birthday. The music legend sent birthday wishes to Rocco on Wednesday with a series of 10 photos on Instagram, including one of her holding him as a small child. "Happy Birthday Rocco!! We...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

Joe Jonas receives adorable birthday wish from Priyanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Sunday, penned a heartfelt post for her brother-in-law and singer Joe Jonas on his 32nd birthday. "Happy birthday Joe. Wish you love and all the good things in the world," she wrote on Instagram Story. Alongside the note, Priyanka...
WorldSoompi

Song Ji Hyo Talks About Her Past Casting Struggles, Impact Of “Running Man” On Her Public Image, And More

Following the end of her drama “The Witch’s Diner,” Song Ji Hyo gave a series of interviews to various media outlets in which she reflected on her career thus far. In an Xportsnews interview, the actress talked about her most recent role as a witch. “My stylists took a lot of pains with color,” she said. “They put in so much detail into the accessories and nail polish to match my clothes. The director suggested that I change my eye color, so I wore colored contact lenses. We tried to find a color that would be natural but mystical at the same time.”
WorldSoompi

Watch: Han So Hee, Song Kang, And More Thank Viewers And Share Closing Remarks For “Nevertheless”

The actors of JTBC’s “Nevertheless” have shared a few words of farewell in a behind-the-scenes video!. The drama came to an end on August 21 on a slight ratings rise. Han So Hee starts off the video saying, “Hello, this is Han So Hee, who played Yoo Na Bi in ‘Nevertheless.’ We started filming in a slightly chilly weather and wrapped up filming during the hot summer. Though I’m not sure if we lived up to your expectations for Na Bi and Jae Uhn, thank you for watching until the end. I will greet you with even better projects, so please wait for me. Thank you for all of your love and attention until now.”
WorldSoompi

Song Ji Hyo Joins Yoo Jae Suk In Teasing Kim Jong Kook About Their “Love Line” On “Running Man”

Yoo Jae Suk continued his quest to make Kim Jong Kook his next target of teasing (after Lee Kwang Soo) on “Running Man.”. On the August 22 episode, Heo Young Ji and Lee Young Ji appeared as guests for a “Young Ji vs. Young Ji” battle. The first mission was the Morning Dance Battle, where both guests showed off their incredibly high energy levels despite it being still early in the morning.
Worldgoodhousekeeping.com

Princess Eugenie shares sweet childhood photos of Beatrice to mark her birthday

Princess Eugenie has wished her sister Princess Beatrice a Happy Birthday with a selection of sweet childhood photos. Eugenie posted a montage of pictures which included the sisters as young girls at a baseball match, and holding hands wearing matching dresses. She also included a more recent photo of them hugging, and used The Greatest Showman anthem 'This is Me' as the backing music.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Christina Aguilera Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Summer Rain in Birthday Tribute

Christina Aguilera is celebrating one of the biggest rays of sunshine in her life: her daughter Summer Rain Rutler. On Aug. 17, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer shared a few sweet snaps of her little one to Instagram in honor of her daughter's 7th birthday. "We're celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month," the mom of two captioned the cute post. "Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit...time moves too fast but every year I'm so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!"
WorldSoompi

Song Kang Comforts Han So Hee During Her Stressful Struggles In “Nevertheless”

JTBC’s “Nevertheless” has shared a sneak peek of the final episode!. Previously on “Nevertheless,” Park Jae Uhn (played by Song Kang) confessed his feelings to Yoo Na Bi (played by Han So Hee), and she couldn’t help but think that he might be serious. However, she learned the truth behind his confession that crushed her heart. Park Jae Uhn had hurt Yoo Na Bi because he was jealous of her relationship with Yang Do Hyuk (played by Chae Jong Hyeop). Eventually, Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Uhn had a tearful breakup in the pouring rain.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Jo Yoon Hee goes blueberry picking with her daughter to make a birthday cake for her divorced husband?

In the preview of JTBC's 'Brave Solo Parenting', actress Jo Yoon Hee and her daughter Ro Ah challenged themselves with making a birthday cake. On the August 20 broadcast of JTBC's variety show 'Brave Solo Parenting', Jo Yoon Hee invited her daughter Ro Ah's kindergarten friends to her house, and spent time with them. Jo Yoon Hee also gained attention for her friendly relationship with the other mothers. When asked if she wanted to return to working as an actress, Jo Yoon Hee replied, "I liked focusing only on Ro Ah. Because I've been [raising her] by myself for about a year now, I'm worried if I will be able to leave her with someone else. But if a good project comes in, I'm going to act again. I want to be a working mom."
WorldSoompi

Park Gyu Young Thanks Go Min Si For Warm Gift On Set Of Her New Drama

Go Min Si has sent a sweet gift to her close friend Park Gyu Young!. On August 20, Park Gyu Young took to her Instagram Stories to share photos with a coffee truck on set of her upcoming drama “Dali & Cocky Prince.” The coffee truck was sent by Go Min Si, who Park Gyu Young co-starred in “Sweet Home” with.
WorldSoompi

Lee Ho Jung Reveals Thoughts On Her “Nevertheless” Character And How She Prepared For The Role

Following the final episode of JTBC’s “Nevertheless,” actress Lee Ho Jung sat down to share her thoughts on the drama!. Lee Ho Jung starred in the drama as Yoon Sol, an art student who explored the process of transforming her friendship with Ji Wan (Yoon Seo Ah) into something deeper. The detailed way that Lee Ho Jung expressed such complicated emotions added an extra layer of depth to the drama. In addition, her thorough analysis of her role helped her become perfectly in sync with her character, earning her many favorable reviews for her performance.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Grateful' Billy Joel shares photos of daughter for her 6th birthday

The Piano Man, 72, wished his daughter Della Rose a happy birthday Thursday with a series of Instagram photos (including ones of her sister Remy Anne, 3) and good wishes. "Happy 6th Birthday Della Rose!" he wrote in the caption. "On your birthday it reminds us of how grateful we are to have you in our lives. You and your sister have been our quarantine entertainment. There are no other people we would want to be stuck with at home!!! We love you more every day and year."
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande shares rare photos of home life with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has given fans a rare glimpse into her home life with husband Dalton Gomez after sharing a series of sweet photos on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating since January 2020, have kept their relationship relatively low-key. But, on Saturday (August 21), Ariana took to socials to show off just how happy they are.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man Fans Wish Peter Parker A Happy Birthday

Spider-Man fans are wishing Peter Parker a Happy Birthday today as the Web-Slinger from the MCU celebrates another trip around the sun. Commonly, Spider-Man day is celebrated on August 1st. But, in the comics, a lot of fans say that August 10th is the “real” Spidey day because his first appearance is listed on that date. All of this gained even more steam on social media because of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland’s last adventure in the MCU showed off his passport, which listed the big day as August 10th, 2001. It’s a fun little detail that has exploded into its own day on the web. With all the clamoring for a trailer exploring what the heck is going on in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s easy to see why the character’s birthday is exploding this year. Still, it’s a good time, and people can dream of what this wild trailer for the multiversal adventure will look like. Until then, grab a slice of cake and check out some of these fun messages down below:
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oti Mabuse impresses fans as she reveals the 'best' birthday present

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse turned 31 on Sunday, and the professional dancer has received plenty of gorgeous gifts. On Tuesday she amazed her fans when she shared an incredibly thoughtful one from a fanpage dedicated to her that had raised £155 for the Winnie Mabaso Foundation. WATCH: Motsi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy