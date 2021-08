When the news of Smart's extension came out last night, I will admit... I was perplexed. I was CONVINCED that we had some type of deal in place that would send him out to free up more space for next off season. This move felt counter-intuitive to what the off season plan seemed to be - free up space to be players in free agency next year. As a side note, this isn't a knock on smart. I love him, but I thought he was going to be a casualty of the "plan".