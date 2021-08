Being relevant has never been harder because the pace of innovation is so fast, driven by the variety and number of new technologies, not to mention the global pandemic that caused additional economic and operational stress. Retailers were forced to rethink how they do business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Innovation in digital systems was also sped up by the crisis. Retailers boosted their e-commerce strategies to serve consumers who were shopping from home more often either due to mandated lockdowns or their own safety concerns as part of this accelerated digitalization. In addition, shoppers can also access this site where they can read product reviews with regards to the products they intend to purchase.