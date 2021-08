Without a doubt, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have made history and will be remembered for a series of extraordinary firsts. First to be held without spectators. First to include skateboarding, surfing, and other sports added to appeal to the next generation of viewers. First for many countries to medal. They are also the Games called by some ‘the most inclusive Olympics ever’ and the ‘TikTok Games’. And, perhaps most absurdly, hosted in 2021 but still carrying the name of its original 2020 timeline in a stark reminder that these Olympics are far different than originally envisioned.