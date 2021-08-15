New city buses drive into Billings

Thank you for your patience concerning our new utility bill system. This has been a two-year process in development, but we know there has been some confusion during the transition over the past few weeks. The new utility bills are being mailed out on Aug. 17 and will include information on how you can again sign up for online payment. You’ll also have a lot more access to information than you did using the old system. We understand that there’s going to be an adjustment period, and we are not going to do utility cutoffs this month. Thank you to our finance department for working very hard on this very complicated transition.