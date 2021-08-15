Cancel
Billings, MT

New city buses drive into Billings

By Griffen Smith
Billings Gazette
 6 days ago

Billings public transit users will see some upgraded buses rolling around town after the city bought new vehicles over the summer. "We are extremely excited to get the new vehicles on site and into service as quickly as possible," Billings transit manager Rusty Logan said. "These new vehicles not only provide a more comfortable and dependable ride to passengers than our current fleet, but also provide increased efficiency of our operations."

billingsgazette.com

