Pet of the week: Eleanor

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Kyzar, a beautiful one-year-old puppy!. Kyzar is sweet, calm, loyal, and playful. If you love low-rider pit bulls you will fall instantly in love with this compact and muscle-bound 50lbs pup. She’s currently in a foster home where she’s charming the daylights out of her caregiver! Kyzar is the most polite doggie guest; she’s 100% house trained and has no accidents overnight. Kyzar is a sensitive soul who spends most of the time laying on the couch or standing in front of her person wiggling and holding a stuffed animal waiting for a little game of tug. She has not needed a crate at all. She has not chewed on anything and has not destroyed any of her toys. She would be a great addition to any family! She has lived with older kids but on every walk when she sees young kids she gets extra wiggly. She is a princess and she knows it. We thought she might not like other dogs, but she’s been very friendly with dogs, so if you already have a dog, it’s a good idea that they meet at Dakin. Right now we’re treating Kyzar for a possible food allergy (those show up as skin infections in dogs) plus an ear infection, so we’re waiting for more of a medical update on her right now. She’ll need ongoing vet attention once adopted, so her adopter will need to have a veterinary reference.