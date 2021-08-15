Cancel
Pets

Pet of the week: Eleanor

By Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleanor is a 10-week-old female puppy. She was raised in a foster home after her dog mama was attacked and unable to care for Eleanor and her seven siblings. She is a German shepherd mix, current on vaccinations and her spay is scheduled Oct. 19 and is paid for. She's...

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

