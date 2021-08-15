Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Would you let a robot lawyer defend you?

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould your next lawyer be a robot? It sounds far fetched, but artificial intelligence (AI) software systems - computer programs that can update and "think" by themselves - are increasingly being used by the legal community. Joshua Browder describes his app DoNotPay as "the world's first robot lawyer". It helps...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Robot Lawyer#Visas#Software Systems#The 36 Group#Ai#Luminance#Israeli#Deloitte Legal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Brazil
Related
Businessslashdot.org

Would You Let Amazon Scan Your Palm For $10?

"New Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is facing questions about how the company plans to use the data it gathers from its newly installed palm-reading scanners in some of the company's retail outlets," reports GeekWire:. A group of three U.S. senators — Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and Jon Ossoff...
SoftwareArs Technica

Now that machines can learn, can they unlearn?

Companies of all kinds use machine learning to analyze people’s desires, dislikes, or faces. Some researchers are now asking a different question: How can we make machines forget?. A nascent area of computer science dubbed machine unlearning seeks ways to induce selective amnesia in artificial intelligence software. The goal is...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution

Today’s consumers are willing to trade their data for personalization but have fast-growing concerns about data privacy. In a survey from a digital security and credential issuance company Entrust, only 21% of the respondents trust established global brands to keep their personal information secure. As data privacy pressure on Big...
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Does affective computing have a place in federal law enforcement?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Affective computing, a family of AI technologies that aim to be able to use biometrics to detect human emotions or someone’s state of mind, is a subject of active research in academia and the commercial sector. The Department of Homeland Security has also dabbled with the technology to see if it’s able to detect lies among people seeking entry to the country. But our next guest says now is the time to put some boundaries around potential government uses of affective computing. In a recent paper, Alex Engler, the Brookings Institution’s Rubenstein Fellow for Governance Studies argued the president should ban it altogether for federal law enforcement purposes. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about that argument.
Technologyxda-developers

Would you buy?

Just a quick one, thinking of buying the mi 11 but will be just a UK stock one as not really got time for flashing etc, just wondered with battery life and other connectivity issues would you still recommend buying ?. Cheers in advance.
BusinessTech Dirt

Why The EU Needs To Get Audits For Tech Companies Right

Discussions over the right – or at least a good – way to regulate big tech companies are heating up in the European Union (EU). Several legislative proposals are set to be negotiated, with public and behind-the-scenes lobbying in full swing already. As with any regulation, a key question is how to hold corporate decisionmakers accountable for their actions and how to create transparency. Some of the ways this has typically been done in other industries include legally mandated corporate compliance regimes, rules for financial or supply chain transparency and mandatory risk assessments and audits. These ideas are coming to the tech sector now, too, especially with the draft “Digital Services Act” (DSA). The DSA suggests new due diligence rules for platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, for example, regarding what processes are in place for content moderation and how they deal with potential infringements on users’ fundamental rights. Audits are introduced to check whether companies comply with the DSA’s due diligence rules.
TechnologyLaw.com

Abuse on Social Media: Is The Law Catching Up?

The utterly reprehensible racist abuse which appeared online following Euro 2020 has again brought to the fore the question of how racism, hate and abuse within the social media world can be tackled. What’s clear is that no single tool provides a perfect solution. In terms of preventative measures, social...
Technologybloomberglaw.com

As Artificial Intelligence Expands, So Do Legal Protections

“What’s past is prologue.”—Shakespeare, “The Tempest”. Like the disputants in the old Certs commercial, they’re both right. The law of intellectual property relating to artificial intelligence and its products is both already established in the existing law, and will have to be invented as AI plays our games, writes our books, plays, and music and, with expert software, puts lawyers out of business.
TechnologyTelegraph

Facial recognition tech 'being rolled out by police without Parliament's oversight'

The Home Office and police have been accused of bypassing Parliamentary debate on the rollout of facial recognition by quietly sanctioning its widespread use in new guidance. In an open letter, shared exclusively with The Telegraph, 31 organisations say the new guidance allowing police, local councils and enforcement agencies to deploy face recognition cameras across England and Wales ignores court rulings against “invasive” filming.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid booster vaccines for all over-50s could be shelved

The mass rollout of Covid booster vaccines to all over-50s this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third jabs to the most vulnerable. The NHS had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
IndustryTravelPulse

Some Airlines Starting to Ban Fabric Face Masks

Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January of 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle. It’s no longer a question of wearing a face mask on some airlines, but the right face mask. Turns out, some airlines are banning fabric face masks. Finnair became the...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
WorldTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Register for the 2021 Insider Threat Virtual Security Conference

The 2021 Insider Threat Virtual Conference, hosted jointly by the Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, will bring together security professionals and policymakers across the U.S. government and industry to kick off the National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) campaign. The theme for this year's conference and campaign is Cultural Awareness and Insider Threat.

Comments / 5

Community Policy