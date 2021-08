FROPACK3 is HERE with 15 all-new custom Lightroom presets!!! Check it out https://froknowsphoto.com/fropack3/ (40% OFF) This is a REVIEW of the Sigma 150-600mm Sport for Sony E Mount Cameras. This is a MEGA zoom designed for Sony Mirrorless Cameras and the L Mount Alliance. I took it out to the zoo to photograph some animals and wildlife as well as to a Phillies game to shoot sports. I also compare this lens to the Sony 200-600 to try and help you decide which one might be the right one for you.