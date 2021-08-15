It’s time for the Cleveland Indians to cut ties with Bryan Shaw
It’s time for the Cleveland Indians to cut ties with Bryan Shaw. It’s been a tale of two seasons for Bryan Shaw. After a string of difficult seasons since his last departure from Cleveland, it seemed like maybe Shaw was finding his stride again in the first half. However, after multiple rough appearances in a row it seems like Shaw has once again fallen into a rut that should end his time on Cleveland’s roster.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 1