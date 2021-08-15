It’s time for the Cleveland Indians to cut ties with Bryan Shaw

Wilson Ramos proves Cleveland Indians catchers can still hit. Entering Saturday night (Aug. 7) the Cleveland Indians had virtually no offensive production from the catcher position all season. The team had played a total of four different players behind the plate and none of them had been able to get it going at the plate. In fact, catchers for the Tribe this season entered batting .180/.246/.313 with 132 strikeouts and just 41 RBI, arguably the worst position group on the team at the dish.