Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

It’s time for the Cleveland Indians to cut ties with Bryan Shaw

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for the Cleveland Indians to cut ties with Bryan Shaw. It’s been a tale of two seasons for Bryan Shaw. After a string of difficult seasons since his last departure from Cleveland, it seemed like maybe Shaw was finding his stride again in the first half. However, after multiple rough appearances in a row it seems like Shaw has once again fallen into a rut that should end his time on Cleveland’s roster.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Spring Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Clippers Assistant Bryan Shaw is Confident in Player Development Ability

Throughout their first three Summer League games, the LA Clippers summer squad has had had the opportunity to perform in front of their new teammates and coaches. After Ty Lue was joined by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, and Luke Kennard, new Clippers assistant Bryan Shaw was court side for the team's matchup with the Lakers on Friday evening.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Wilson Ramos proves Cleveland’s catchers can still hit

Wilson Ramos proves Cleveland Indians catchers can still hit. Entering Saturday night (Aug. 7) the Cleveland Indians had virtually no offensive production from the catcher position all season. The team had played a total of four different players behind the plate and none of them had been able to get it going at the plate. In fact, catchers for the Tribe this season entered batting .180/.246/.313 with 132 strikeouts and just 41 RBI, arguably the worst position group on the team at the dish.
MLBallfans.co

Looking for Saturday’s starter and 4 other things about the Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Indians aren’t sure if it’s going to be a replay of Sam Hentges and Friends on Saturday night in Detroit. The formula worked Tuesday when Hentges, Justin Garza, Blake Parker and Nick Wittgren pitched two innings each in a 9-3 win over the Reds. Nick Sandlin pitched the ninth inning in the game that put the Indians back at .500 (55-55).
MLBNew York Post

Indians vs. Twins line, prediction: Ride Cleveland’s hot hand

The Cleveland Indians have had a 2021 season filled with injuries to pitchers with many of the understudies being ineffective, but Cal Quantrill has been a bright spot and will look to give the team another quality start on Monday in Minnesota against the Twins. Quantrill has surrendered just five...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: The 2022 starting rotation is already set and it’s promising

The 2022 starting rotation is already set for the Cleveland Indians / Cleveland Guardians and it’s looking promising. The Cleveland Indians have struggled during the 2021 season in a way that we really haven’t witnessed since 2012. The team is on the brink of finishing below .500 for the first time during the Terry Francona era and a large part of the team’s hardships boils down to the starting pitching.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 underrated prospects in Cleveland’s farm system

Cleveland Indians (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) The Cleveland Indians Top 30 prospects were recently updated and there were a lot of moving parts. Perhaps the biggest move was a change at the top of the list with Nolan Jones losing his spot as the club’s No. 1 prospect. However, some of the most shocking things on the list were things that didn’t happen rather than what did.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...

Comments / 1

Community Policy