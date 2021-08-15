Norwegian Gem Back in Service, Cruises From Miami

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line today marked tis service resumption from Miami, with the Norwegian Gem sailing from the Florida port from Norwegian's new terminal. Marking the third of the company's 17 ships to resume operations after Norwegian Jade from Athens on July 25, 2021 and Norwegian Encore from Seattle on Aug. 7, 2021, the Norwegian Gem set sail today on a week-long voyage to the Caribbean with calls to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Harvest Caye, the Company's private resort destination in Belize.

