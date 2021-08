Vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and the new Model S Plaid are popular for a reason. They look great inside and out, they're packed with technology, (mostly) eco-friendly, and they're trendy. Tesla seems to have worked out its past production issues and new factories in several countries are now in various construction stages. What's also happening right here in the US and elsewhere is a major expansion of the company's Supercharger network ahead of it being opened up to other EV brands.