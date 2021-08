If you thought Kim Kardashian's most buzzed about picture had to be one of her mirror selfies or glamorous closeups, you might be surprised to know it's actually the picture she posted of Kanye West, Pete Davidson, Timothée Chalamet, and Kid Cudi at a restaurant celebrating Kid Cudi's birthday (via Twitter). While on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Kardashian shared that never before had she received so many DMs about a picture, and that it captured a wonderful memory (via YouTube). "Everyone had such a good time and the vibe was so good," she recalled to Fallon.