NSO 2021: 'The Suicide Squad' at the Prytania Theatre

There were a lot of expectations about this newer version of The Suicide Squad and for good reason, the first one was enjoyable in some moments but overall it was a pretty big dud. That’s why it’s kind of surprising why people aren’t as impressed as they can be with this new version given that it not only gets way bloodier, but it keeps the exposition to a minimum and the action rolling in a way that the first movie couldn’t hope to match. But just as a thought, it could be that all the characters that people were hoping to see more of didn’t exactly make it past the first thirty minutes of the movie. The fact is that the huge portion of the squad that was selected were in fact decoys that Waller kind of expected to be taken out or at least pared down by the time the second squad, the actual specialists, moved in. It didn’t make a lot of sense to put Flagg and Harley Quinn on the team that was meant to face the biggest threat though, since from Blackguard to Savant, the squad was torn apart in a very easy manner that was cringe-worthy, to say the least.