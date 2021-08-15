Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michelle Branch expecting third child

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Branch is expecting her third child. The ‘All You Wanted’ hitmaker and her husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are set to welcome another baby into the world, as Michelle – who already has two-year-old Rhys with Patrick, and 16-year-old Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau – took to Instagram to share the happy news.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesSHAPE

Michelle Branch Just Revealed She's Pregnant After Suffering a Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Singer Michelle Branch revealed Sunday that she's pregnant with her third child, announcing the news in the sweetest way. In a photo posted to her Instagram page, Branch — who suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year — shared an image of actual buns in the oven. "You know you're pregnant when...," wrote Branch alongside Sunday's post. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself."
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Michelle Branch on The Spirit Room at 20: ‘It was allowed to remain authentically teenage’

Michelle Branch was in Nashville when she had a fan encounter she’ll never forget. It was 2006, five years after the diaristic pop songs she’d written in her bedroom had become international hits, along with her debut album The Spirit Room. The fan was around 15 or 16 at the time, had curly blonde hair and a single on country radio. Her name was Taylor Swift. “No one really knew who she was,” Branch remembers. “She was out doing promo for her first song, and she and I met and she’s like, ‘Oh my god – The Spirit Room was such a huge album for me! I’m such a big fan!’ As I get older, I feel like I have those moments where I’m like: ‘Oh, I don’t feel as relevant as I once did..’. I definitely feel the passage of time. But more often than not there’s a female with a guitar who says, you know, I grew up listening to your record, and it’s always a really, really good feeling.”
Musicwnypapers.com

Michelle Branch announces 'The Spirit Room - 20th Anniversary Livestream'

A special performance of her acclaimed debut album, presented by Moment House, on Sept. 10. √ New 20th anniversary edition of ‘You Get Me’ out today; listen HERE. Michelle Branch has announced “The Spirit Room – 20th Anniversary Livestream,” a one-night-only performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album “The Spirit Room.” Presented by digital live platform Moment House on Sept. 10 (9 p.m. ET), the event will see the multi-Platinum artist perform the record in its entirety in an intimate solo acoustic setting. Fans will have the ability to purchase limited-edition merchandise, virtual meet-and-greets and an exclusive Q&A session with Branch on the night of the livestream, making for a truly interactive experience.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Quickies: Ariana Grande, Ben Platt + Michelle Branch!

ARIANA GRANDE RESPONDS TO SELENA GOMEZ'S TIKTOK: Ariana Grande has responded to a TikTok of Selena Gomez and her friends singing “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” On Saturday (Aug. 14th), Grande shared the clip of Gomez singing her Thank You, Next track with the caption, CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Michelle Branch announces 20th anniversary livestream

A special livestream of her debut album is presented by Moment House. Michelle Branch has announced The Spirit Room – 20th Anniversary Livestream, a one-night-only performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album The Spirit Room. Presented by the premium digital live platform Moment House on September 10th at 9 pm ET, the event will see the multi-platinum selling artist perform the record in its entirety in an intimate solo acoustic setting. Fans will have the ability to purchase limited edition merchandise, virtual meet and greets and an exclusive Q&A session with Branch on the night of the livestream, making for a truly interactive experience. Tickets are available now via Moment House.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Expecting Her Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner. Multiple outlets have reported that the reality television star and makeup mogul is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. The news comes three and a half years after the couple welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster, an experience that Jenner called “beautiful, empowering, and life-changing.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life?

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? That’s the question viewers continue to ask as the character gets further along in her surrogacy pregnancy. Earlier this year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to be a surrogate for her good friends, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz), with a little help from pal Devon (Bryton James). Even Mariah’s girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was on board with the plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy