Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

NSO 2021: 'The Suicide Squad' at the Prytania Theatre

tulane.edu
 7 days ago

Join Wave Leaders for an adventure to the Prytania Theatre! Meet in the LBC Pocket Park at 6:30 p.m., take the streetcar to the theatre, and enjoy the show! Space limited to first 28 students. RSVP to reserve your spot. Note: To enter the Prytania Theatre, each person will need...

events.tulane.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#The Theatre#Lbc#Pocket Park#Nso#The Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
MoviesValley News

Movie Review: “The Suicide Squad”

Bob Garver “The Suicide Squad” has probably the most important “The” in movie title history, so important that it should be alphabetized under “T” instead of “S.” This is a film that desperately wants to differentiate itself from 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” a film with tremendous potential that managed to blow one opportunity after another. The film is based on characters from DC Comics, and promises to “get them right this time,” a promise that has worked to varying degrees in the past. For every “Deadpool,” there’s a “Fant4stic,” but the addition of controversial director James Gunn and a turn-up of R-rated content has gotten fans excited for an edgier film. And yes, this is the better of the two “Suicide Squad” movies, but it’s mostly by default.
MoviesMountain Democrat

Buttered and Salty: ‘The Suicide Squad’

Now this is more like it! After several hit-and-miss comic book movies from Warner Bros. ranging from the drab “Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice” (2016) to the wonderful “Wonder Woman” (2017), DC Comics films have had a really hard time getting a foothold on their identity. Compared to Marvel Studios, which seems to hit every film franchise out of the park, DC has floundered since the launch of its cinematic “extended universe” with the criminally underrated “Man of Steel” in 2013. That seems to have changed with “The Suicide Squad,” a bombastic, brash, funny film that is full of gory action and absolutely not for kids.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Recapping ‘The Suicide Squad’ and Nick Favorites

Justin Charity and Micah Peters begin by discussing their favorite Nickelodeon shows in honor of The Ringer’s #NickCharacterBracket (1:13) and then follow with a breakdown of The Suicide Squad (7:10). They highlight the breakout performance of John Cena and their favorites scenes in the movie (22:56). For episode guides and...
MoviesCollider

'The Suicide Squad': The Bizarre Empowerment of Polka-Dot Man

I'm not the first nor the last person to say that life can feel pretty unfair sometimes. It often seems like everything wrong that could possibly happen is piling up all at once, and it's a very stressful feeling to have. This feeling of mounting stress and anxiety is often explored in superhero media, as with great power comes great responsibility. However, good or evil, most superhumans don't have an interdimensional virus that could cause your body to explode if not properly treated. A power like that becomes more of a burden you want to get rid of by all means necessary. The Suicide Squad is how we meet such a superhuman in Abner Krill (David Dastmalchian), also known as Polka-Dot Man.
MoviesNME

Superman was almost in ‘The Suicide Squad’, James Gunn reveals

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has revealed that Superman was almost included in the film. In a new interview on the Script Apart podcast, Gunn explained that he once thought the titular antihero team should fight Superman as the film’s villain. Revealing how he eventually decided to go with...
Moviesthegeorgeanne.com

The Suicide Squad: The Best Superhero Movie of the Year

James Gunn did not spend his 20s the way most people do. On an Instagram Q&A from a few weeks back, Gunn explained how he did not have much of a social life as a young man, and instead spent most of his time sitting and writing, breaking as many stories as possible.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Suicide Squad Gets the Honest Trailer Treatment

There were a lot of expectations about this newer version of The Suicide Squad and for good reason, the first one was enjoyable in some moments but overall it was a pretty big dud. That’s why it’s kind of surprising why people aren’t as impressed as they can be with this new version given that it not only gets way bloodier, but it keeps the exposition to a minimum and the action rolling in a way that the first movie couldn’t hope to match. But just as a thought, it could be that all the characters that people were hoping to see more of didn’t exactly make it past the first thirty minutes of the movie. The fact is that the huge portion of the squad that was selected were in fact decoys that Waller kind of expected to be taken out or at least pared down by the time the second squad, the actual specialists, moved in. It didn’t make a lot of sense to put Flagg and Harley Quinn on the team that was meant to face the biggest threat though, since from Blackguard to Savant, the squad was torn apart in a very easy manner that was cringe-worthy, to say the least.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Anne Hathaway apologizes for her role in “The Witches”

Anne Hathaway at the 2019 Golden Globes. On October 29, the fantasy comedy “The Witches” was released, in which the American actress Anne Hathaway plays a three-fingered witch. But not everyone was happy about the new flick. Quite the opposite: More and more activists and people with disabilities accused the production company Warner Bros. of associating differences in glass sizes with negative character traits. Among other things, this could mean that young viewers in particular react with caution or even fear to people who are actually physically impaired. Now Hathaway spoke up with a statement.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Differences between the two versions in the cinema of the Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad It is a film with a lot of humor, in the best style James Gunn. Sometimes too many jokes in the middle of situations that perhaps it would have been better to leave them with a more serious tone. The good? From the first minute of the film, the high stakes posed by the filmmaker are recognized, who had freedom when making decisions and did not shake his pulse to eliminate many characters from the film. Task Force X. Including members of the original team!
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Podcast: 417 – THE SUICIDE SQUAD

This week, Adam and Kevin review James Gunn’s latest, The Suicide Squad and talk about some other stuff including The Green Knight, The World to Come, Jungle Cruise, Bagdad Cafe, F9, and Woodstock 99. 0:00 – Intro. 0:33 – The Suicide Squad review. 16:43 – Watch list. 39:59 – New...
Movies25yearslatersite.com

What’s the Buzz: Mr. Corman, The Suicide Squad, and Princess Mononoke

Welcome to What’s the Buzz, 25YL’s feature where members of our staff provide you with recommendations on a weekly basis. In our internet age, there is so much out there to think about watching, reading, listening to, etc., that it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff, filter out the noise, or find those diamonds in the rough. But have no fear! We’re here to help you do that thing I just described with three different metaphors. Each week a rotating cast of writers will offer their recommendations based on things they have discovered. They won’t always be new to the world, but they’ll be new to us, or we hope new to you. This week, Hawk Ripjaw gets excited about The Suicide Squad, Caemeron Crain recommends checking our Mr. Corman on Apple TV+, and Hal Kitchen sings the praises of Princess Mononoke.
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Review: ‘The Suicide Squad’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - It’s not called “Suicide Squad 2” because Warner Brothers would really appreciate it if we all just forgot about that first movie, thanks. Fortunately, the only thing that worked about movie is back: Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The rest are mostly new characters including Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone voices King Shark and John Cena nearly steals the movie as The Peacemaker.
MoviesSpringfield Business Journal

‘The Suicide Squad’ opens softly

Warner Bros. film “The Suicide Squad" opened softly at the box office amid rising cases of COVID-19. The movie brought in $26.5 million in estimated ticket sales. The film released simultaneously on HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Community Policy