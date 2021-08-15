Cancel
Main Cuban Oxygen Plant Fails Amid COVID-19 Surge

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba’s public health minister said on Sunday efforts were underway to restart the country’s main oxygen factory which had broken down even as the death toll from COVID-19 on Saturday reached 98, equal to the pandemic record. Minister Jose Angel Portal’s appearance on the state’s mid-day news...

Public Healthraleighnews.net

Short on oxygen for Covid patients, Cuban military pitches in

HAVANA, Cuba: Amidst the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant, and as doctors are rushing to administer locally-developed vaccines to its people, Cuba has turned to the military to help transport oxygen for critically ill patients. During the latest surge, which witnessed record numbers of cases...
Johnson City, TNwcyb.com

Local hospitals near to running out of room amid COVID-19 surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — There's a sense of frustration from Ballad Health officials after warning for weeks of a deadly COVID-19 surge. Now it's happening. COVID-19 hospitalizations are now above 200 and marching to a new record. Forty-four people are on ventilators. It’s a higher portion than last winter. GET...
Alabama StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Alabama ICUs near capacity amid COVID-19 surge

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Alabama’s intensive care units are near capacity amid the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of the Alabama Hospital Association says the state has 1,562 intensive care unit beds and 1,560 patients needing intensive care Monday. Dr. Don Williamson says that “this is the greatest demand on the ICU system we’ve ever had.”
Arizona Stateknau.org

Arizona COVID-19 Infections Down Somewhat Amid Continued Surge

New COVID-19 case numbers in Arizona are down somewhat after health officials reported more than 3,000 new known cases for three days straight. The Department of Health Services confirmed 2,400 additional infections Monday and no new deaths. Before Friday, Arizona last reported more than 3,000 new known cases in early February. Current levels are beginning to approach the 2020 summer surge’s daily highs while remaining far below those of the winter. COVID hospitalizations in the state have nearly tripled since the end of May.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Record pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations reported amid delta surge

Record numbers of children are being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Just over 1,900 pediatric hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported on Aug. 14. On Aug. 15, just over 1,800 children were hospitalized for COVID-19 according to HHS. Both...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Pandemic fatigue amid latest surge in COVID-19 infections

Could integrated care deliver better health services as COVID-19 crisis starts to ebb?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
Texas Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospitals temporarily close standalone ERs amid COVID-19 surge

Multiple standalone emergency rooms in Texas are temporarily shut down amid a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to CNN. Houston-based St. Luke's Health confirmed it temporarily closed its ER in Conroe on Aug. 8. The health system told Becker's that ER will remain closed until further notice to support surging...
Florida StateHuffingtonPost

Florida Requests Hundreds Of Ventilators Amid COVID-19 Surge

The federal government has sent hundreds of ventilators and other oxygen devices to the state of Florida following a request from local health officials as coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations continue to rise across the state. The Strategic National Stockpile sent 200 ventilators, 100 high-flow nasal cannula kits and related...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Trump team thought UK officials were ‘out of their minds’ to aim for herd immunity

US officials in the Trump team thought the UK was “out of their minds” to pursue herd immunity when the pandemic began, a new book about the coronavirus crisis has revealed.The UK’s initial approach, which saw a late imposition of social distancing restrictions, was shocking to the officials in Donald Trump’s team, according to the authors of Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order.“We thought they were out of their minds. We told them it would be an absolutely devastating approach to deal with the pandemic,” one US official said. “We thought they were nuts and they thought we were nuts. It turns out, in the end, we were a little more right than they were.”More than 20,000 lives could have been saved if the UK government had imposed lockdown one week earlier, former scientific adviser Prof Neil Ferguson has said.Read more:Sajid Javid ‘confident’ Covid vaccine booster scheme will start in SeptemberNew 10-minute Covid test boosts holiday hopes‘Covid is a miserable way to die’: Alabama doctor refuses to treat anyone who is unvaccinated
WorldMedscape News

Israel Extends COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters to People Over 40, Teachers

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israelis over 40 and teachers are now eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said on Thursday, hoping an expansion of the booster campaign will fend off the coronavirus Delta variant. The expansion of booster eligibility, following a recommendation by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.
Public HealthKHON2

Japan imposes ‘state of emergency’ to curb COVID infections

TOKYO (AP) — Much of Japan kicked in its government “state of emergency” to curb COVID-19 infections Friday, as well as a less stringent “quasi-emergency,” although worries remained about their effectiveness. Those requiring hospitalization grew to more than 168,000 people, and complaints have surfaced about hospitals turning patients away. The...
Galveston, TXgalvestontx.gov

City implementing greater COVID-19 precautions amid surge in local cases

With an increasing number of COVID-19 cases locally, the City of Galveston is implementing changes to protect the health and safety of staff and residents in its facilities. The City of Galveston recommends that all employees wear masks when unable to socially distance themselves from others at work to protect their health and safety.
Indiana Stateindianapublicmedia.org

Indiana Preparing To Increase COVID-19 Testing Availability Amid Surge Of Demand

Indiana is gearing up to increase the availability of COVID-19 tests in response to significantly higher demand. The state is in the midst of another COVID-19 surge. The delta variant of the virus has contributed to a more than 400 percent increase in the average number of new cases per day over the last month. In that same time, however, average new tests have only gone up by less than 200 percent.
vidanewspaper.com

COVID-19 transmission levels remain high in Ventura County

Since Friday there has been over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Ventura County, and over 10,000 tests performed. The numbers slightly went down this past weekend, but health officials warn that transmission levels are still high, and more evidence is needed to show that there has actually been a drop.

