AMMAN - There is growing discontent among Lebanese with political and military powerhouse Hezbollah calling the shots in the country. Analysts say a 2006-style confrontation with Israel, which bolstered its militia image then, is not an option for Iran-backed Hezbollah now, as it's seen as part of the problem. Even Lebanon's influential Maronite Catholic Patriarch is calling on the beleaguered country's army to "confront Hezbollah for the sake of Lebanon."