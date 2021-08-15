Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Ness The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ness County in west central Kansas Northeastern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Utica, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Utica and Pendennis. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH