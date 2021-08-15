Cancel
Terron Armstead earns his first-ever spot on NFL Network's Top 100 Players list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JO89g_0bSZynw200

It took far longer than it should have, but Terron Armstead has finally gotten some recognition on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players ranking. The list is voted on by players from around the league, and the 2021 update finally included the New Orleans Saints left tackle when Armstead slotted in at No. 79.

Armstead has been one of the NFL’s best-kept secrets since entering the league; after being initially hyped up as an oddity for his all-time great 40-yard dash time (a laser-clocked 4.65 seconds back in 2013) out of little-known Arkansas Pine-Bluff, he’s gone on to become a three-time Pro Bowler, also earning a spot on the All-Pro second team in 2018.

He’s worked tirelessly over the years to perfect his stance and blocking techniques, harnessing his all-time great athleticism to shut down opposing pass rushers week in and week out. And now he volunteers his time in the offseason to mentoring young up-and-comers. It’s good to see him get this praise, but he really should have been ranked higher.

