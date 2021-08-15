American League playoff race weekly recap August 9th-15th

The Blue Jays have a pair of days off this week, but the games they will play will be extremely important for their chances in the AL Wild Card race. To me there are two themes that will run through this week for the Blue Jays as they square off against the Washington Nationals for two games in D.C. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then when they meet the Tigers for a three-game set back in Toronto to kick off a new home stand. First and the most obvious is that they need to keep winning, which isn’t exactly an astute revelation to point out. However, there are a few more layers to this week’s schedule than usual that could work in the Jays’ favour.