Welcome back to Chapel Hill. Whether you are a new or returning student, we are glad to have you as part of our extended family. Thankfully, we can welcome you back to our community — in person — this fall. Over the past year, local leaders from the Town, County and UNC have worked hard to keep our community safe and our businesses open during the pandemic. Now it is up to all of us — students, teachers, graduates, employers, employees, retirees and so on — to continue to work together to fight against COVID-19.