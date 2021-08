Today, the New York Rangers signed Brennan Othmann, their first-round pick from the 2021 Draft (16th overall), to an entry-level contract. Othmann, a 6-foot left-handed winger, had 16 points in 34 games in Switzerland with EHC Olten in 2020-21. In 2019-20, he had 33 points in 55 games in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds, which is where he will likely be playing next season. We should expect to see him in the New York Rangers preseason training camp but it’s highly unlikely that Othmann will stick. At the moment, there’s no real expectation (or pressure) for him to make the team in his draft year. This means his ELC would slide and begin further down the road when he’s closer to being NHL-ready. It can slide twice.