Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It looks like Tropical Storm Grace will miss the southern Florida peninsula, but there is now another storm forming that is notable. Disturbance 1 is north of Florida in the Atlantic, but could form into a storm south of its current location. We always note that the shape around an “X” shows where a storm may form — and not necessarily a direction of travel.

This is the latest from the NHC:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to updated the discussion

of the low-pressure system northeast of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Fred, located over the east-central Gulf of Mexico, and on

Tropical Depression Grace, located over the northeastern

Caribbean Sea a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the

Dominican Republic.

Updated: Satellite imagery indicates that shower and thunderstorm

activity has become better organized this afternoon in association

with a small but well-defined area of low pressure located about

160 miles northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions appear

conducive for continued development, and if these development

trends continue, a tropical depression could form tonight while the

low moves slowly to the south or south-southwest at about 5 mph,

near or to the east of Bermuda. By Tuesday, upper-level winds are

forecast to become less conducive for tropical cyclone formation.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system,

and a Tropical Storm Watch could be required for that island

later tonight.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Tropical Storm Fred as of Sunday evening, August 15th, 2021.

