Florida State

Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 6 days ago
The red x has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical system. The next named storm is Henri.

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It looks like Tropical Storm Grace will miss the southern Florida peninsula, but there is now another storm forming that is notable. Disturbance 1 is north of Florida in the Atlantic, but could form into a storm south of its current location. We always note that the shape around an “X” shows where a storm may form — and not necessarily a direction of travel.

This is the latest from the NHC:

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to updated the discussion
of the low-pressure system northeast of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Fred, located over the east-central Gulf of Mexico, and on
Tropical Depression Grace, located over the northeastern
Caribbean Sea a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the
Dominican Republic.

  1. Updated: Satellite imagery indicates that shower and thunderstorm
    activity has become better organized this afternoon in association
    with a small but well-defined area of low pressure located about
    160 miles northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions appear
    conducive for continued development, and if these development
    trends continue, a tropical depression could form tonight while the
    low moves slowly to the south or south-southwest at about 5 mph,
    near or to the east of Bermuda. By Tuesday, upper-level winds are
    forecast to become less conducive for tropical cyclone formation.
    Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system,
    and a Tropical Storm Watch could be required for that island
    later tonight.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Tropical Storm Fred as of Sunday evening, August 15th, 2021.

The article Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach.

#Tropical Storm#Storm Watch#Tropical Depression#Gulf Of Mexico#Extreme Weather#Metrodesk Media#Nhc
