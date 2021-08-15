Tropical Storm Grace Likely To Miss Florida, But Another Storm Is Forming
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It looks like Tropical Storm Grace will miss the southern Florida peninsula, but there is now another storm forming that is notable. Disturbance 1 is north of Florida in the Atlantic, but could form into a storm south of its current location. We always note that the shape around an “X” shows where a storm may form — and not necessarily a direction of travel.
This is the latest from the NHC:
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to updated the discussion
of the low-pressure system northeast of Bermuda.
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Fred, located over the east-central Gulf of Mexico, and on
Tropical Depression Grace, located over the northeastern
Caribbean Sea a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the
Dominican Republic.
- Updated: Satellite imagery indicates that shower and thunderstorm
activity has become better organized this afternoon in association
with a small but well-defined area of low pressure located about
160 miles northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions appear
conducive for continued development, and if these development
trends continue, a tropical depression could form tonight while the
low moves slowly to the south or south-southwest at about 5 mph,
near or to the east of Bermuda. By Tuesday, upper-level winds are
forecast to become less conducive for tropical cyclone formation.
Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system,
and a Tropical Storm Watch could be required for that island
later tonight.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
