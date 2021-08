Hello again from EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival! We’re here checking out the early opening of more booths today!. The 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is coming up soon but EPCOT opened up some more festival booths for us to enjoy early! Several of them are BRAND NEW, so you know we had to get to the World Showcase ASAP to check them out for you! And one of these new booths is a lobster lover’s DREAM!