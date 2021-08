Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. We’ve entered the second half of August, the dog days of summer as they say since there isn’t much happening. But nothing happening doesn’t mean we cannot speculate on what will happen does it? A few things have been constant issues for the Habs over the years: having a solid center line and scoring goals. When Caufield was drafted 15th overall in 2019, fans and management alike started foaming at the mouth, goal scoring would be coming, and it would be coming in bunches. We got a preview of what “Goal” Caufield could do late last season and in the playoffs, but when the next season start, the young man will still be a rookie.