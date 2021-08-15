Georgians with ties to Afghanistan heartbroken over disaster

Norcross resident Bahar Mehr is frightened about the fate of his parents and siblings in Kabul amid the Taliban’s rapid advances across his homeland. Mehr, who worked for the American embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, arrived in Georgia last year on a Special Immigrant Visa for Afghans who helped the U.S. government during the war. Sleepless from the stress, he managed to keep in touch with his family through Facebook’s instant messaging program Sunday.